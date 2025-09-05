Pune Metro To Run 41-Hour Non-Stop Service For Ganpati Visarjan

Anand Chaini

Pune Metro will run round-the-clock services for 41 hours on September 6 and 7 to help devotees travel conveniently during Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan processions.

On these two days, a total of 1,390 trips will be operated across both routes — the Purple Line (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and the Aqua Line (Vanaz to Ramwadi). Services will start at 6 am on September 6 and continue without a break until 11 pm on September 7.

The metro administration expects heavy rush, especially at central stations such as Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate. To manage this, metro trains will run every six minutes during peak hours. Kasba and PMC stations will be reserved for alighting, while Mandai station will be used for the return journey.

MahaMetro has appealed to citizens to make use of the Pune Metro app, digital tickets, and the ‘One Pune Card’ to avoid long queues at ticket counters.

To enhance passenger safety, Pune Metro has installed CCTV cameras and deployed security guards at stations and inside trains. Staff duty hours have also been extended over the weekend to ensure smooth operations.

Chandrashekhar Tambhavekar, Additional Director General of MahaMetro, said, “On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, we have planned special measures to ensure that devotees can travel safely and comfortably. We urge passengers to cooperate, give priority to those alighting first, and use digital ticketing facilities as much as possible.”

With this special plan, the metro aims to ease traffic congestion in the city and provide a comfortable journey for lakhs of devotees heading for Ganpati darshan and immersion.