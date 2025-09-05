 Pune Metro To Run 41-Hour Non-Stop Service For Ganpati Visarjan
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro To Run 41-Hour Non-Stop Service For Ganpati Visarjan

Pune Metro To Run 41-Hour Non-Stop Service For Ganpati Visarjan

The metro administration expects heavy rush, especially at central stations such as Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Anand Chaini

Pune Metro will run round-the-clock services for 41 hours on September 6 and 7 to help devotees travel conveniently during Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan processions.

On these two days, a total of 1,390 trips will be operated across both routes — the Purple Line (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and the Aqua Line (Vanaz to Ramwadi). Services will start at 6 am on September 6 and continue without a break until 11 pm on September 7.

The metro administration expects heavy rush, especially at central stations such as Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate. To manage this, metro trains will run every six minutes during peak hours. Kasba and PMC stations will be reserved for alighting, while Mandai station will be used for the return journey.

Read Also
Pune Police Impose Ban On Filming, Sharing Visuals Of Immersed Ganpati Idols – Here’s Why
article-image

MahaMetro has appealed to citizens to make use of the Pune Metro app, digital tickets, and the ‘One Pune Card’ to avoid long queues at ticket counters.

FPJ Shorts
The Bengal Files Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Directorial Is Emotionally Haunting, Not For Faint-Hearted; Simratt Kaur & Pallavi Joshi Are Excellent
The Bengal Files Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Directorial Is Emotionally Haunting, Not For Faint-Hearted; Simratt Kaur & Pallavi Joshi Are Excellent
The Bengal Files X Review: Netizens Call Vivek Agnihotri's Film 'Gut-Wrenching Experience,' Laud Simratt Kaur's Performance
The Bengal Files X Review: Netizens Call Vivek Agnihotri's Film 'Gut-Wrenching Experience,' Laud Simratt Kaur's Performance
Meta Announces New Instagram And Facebook Ad Tools For Brands Ahead Of Festive Season
Meta Announces New Instagram And Facebook Ad Tools For Brands Ahead Of Festive Season
GST 2.0 Brings Costlier Air Travel, But No Extra Burden On Premium Train Tickets
GST 2.0 Brings Costlier Air Travel, But No Extra Burden On Premium Train Tickets

To enhance passenger safety, Pune Metro has installed CCTV cameras and deployed security guards at stations and inside trains. Staff duty hours have also been extended over the weekend to ensure smooth operations.

Chandrashekhar Tambhavekar, Additional Director General of MahaMetro, said, “On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, we have planned special measures to ensure that devotees can travel safely and comfortably. We urge passengers to cooperate, give priority to those alighting first, and use digital ticketing facilities as much as possible.”

Read Also
PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures
article-image

With this special plan, the metro aims to ease traffic congestion in the city and provide a comfortable journey for lakhs of devotees heading for Ganpati darshan and immersion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje

Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje

Pune Metro To Run 41-Hour Non-Stop Service For Ganpati Visarjan

Pune Metro To Run 41-Hour Non-Stop Service For Ganpati Visarjan

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Assured Of Ample Water As All Major Dams Hit Full Capacity

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Assured Of Ample Water As All Major Dams Hit Full Capacity

Pune Viral VIDEO: Heated Argument Between Commuter & Auto Rickshaw Driver Sparks Social Media Debate...

Pune Viral VIDEO: Heated Argument Between Commuter & Auto Rickshaw Driver Sparks Social Media Debate...

Relief For Pune’s Green Cover: CEC Orders Immediate Stop To Tree Felling Along City’s Rivers

Relief For Pune’s Green Cover: CEC Orders Immediate Stop To Tree Felling Along City’s Rivers