 Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Assured Of Ample Water As All Major Dams Hit Full Capacity
According to the Maharashtra Irrigation Department, on Thursday all seven dams in the area were reported to be full. These include the Khadakwasla Dam Chain, Khadakwasla, Temghar, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Mulshi Dams, which provide water and electricity to Pune city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Khadakwasla Dam | File Photo

Pune: Residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad can remain without worry, as the major dams that quench the thirst of these two cities are now full due to good rains in the catchment area.

According to the Maharashtra Irrigation Department, on Thursday all seven dams in the area were reported to be full. These include the Khadakwasla Dam Chain, Khadakwasla, Temghar, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Mulshi Dams, which provide water and electricity to Pune city. 

The Pawana and Andra Dams, which provide water to Pimpri-Chinchwad, are also full. As of Thursday, the Khadakwasla Dam, located near the foothills of Sinhagad Fort, had reached 1.97 TMC capacity. 

A steady cusecs discharge has been ongoing into the rivers. Irrigation officials have informed PMC and PCMC to be ready and cautious, as river levels might fluctuate.

Pune Police Impose Ban On Filming, Sharing Visuals Of Immersed Ganpati Idols – Here’s Why
article-image

Above-Normal Rainfall Continues in Pune, IMD Predicts Wet September

In August, Maharashtra saw an active monsoon phase, receiving 331.8 mm of rainfall statewide between August 1 and 31, which was 18% above normal. The Pune region, particularly the ghat areas, received heavy rainfall in August, causing river levels to rise. The IMD expects above-normal rainfall for Maharashtra in September, continuing the wet spell in Pune and neighboring regions. Pune district’s rainfall this year is significantly above average, with the wettest conditions in the ghats and widespread persistent showers across the city throughout August and September.

