Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje

Nashik: MLC Satyajeet Tambe recently tweeted about the connectivity of Pune and Nashik. He said in his tweet that the Pune-Nashik route is not just a link connecting two cities; it has become an important route to strengthen the economy of Maharashtra and the country. The Pune-Nashik-Mumbai Golden Triangle is an area that creates new opportunities for agriculture, industry, trade and employment. Establishing an efficient transport system in this area has become the need of the hour.

Reacting positively to the response, MP Rajabhau Waje shared with The Free Press Journal that he is following up on the semi high-speed rail project, which will connect Pune and Nashik, and will strengthen the development of these two cities.

In his tweet, Tambe had mentioned that citizens and industries are facing great hardship due to increased traffic congestion in the Moshi, Chimbali and Chakan areas. To solve this problem, the central government has accelerated the 30 km elevated highway project from Nashik Phata to Rajgurunagar (Khed), a decision that is considered welcome.

This project alone is not enough, and there is a demand to give priority to other important infrastructure facilities. This includes the Pune-Nashik railway project, which is expected to be carried out directly via Sinnar, Sangamner, Alephata, Narayangaon, Manchar, Rajgurunagar and Chakan instead of via Shirdi-Ahilyanagar. Also, there is a need to accelerate the Pune-Nashik Industrial Expressway, said Tambe in his tweet.

These projects will benefit farmers, entrepreneurs, workers, traders and the general public. If travel becomes easier, time and labour will be saved and new opportunities for industry and employment will be created, giving strength to the economy of this area.

Continuous efforts are being made to develop this area rapidly and make the transport system efficient. In particular, the MP from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, Rajabhau Waje, has been continuously pursuing these projects at the government level.

Reaction of MP Rajabhau Waje

MP Rajabhau Waje said, "My efforts are ongoing for the development of the Pune-Nashik-Mumbai belt and for the transport system. So far, I have met the Union Minister 8 to 10 times. The railway project has gained momentum in the last year, but there are some technical difficulties. They will be resolved soon. I am confident that this project will be completed during my tenure."

It is hoped that these projects will provide relief to the citizens, while it is said that this area will also progress further in terms of industry and employment.