Pune Women Alarmed Over Rising Chain-Snatching Incidents: 'We need better security in public spaces to feel safe'

A series of chain-snatching incidents across various parts of the city has left pedestrians, particularly women, increasingly anxious. These thieves are taking advantage of crowded areas to snatch jewellery, creating an atmosphere of fear among women at bus stops and on the streets.

In one incident on October 1, a woman had her mangalsutra, valued at ₹70,000, snatched from her neck while traveling on a PMPML bus. This happened around 12pm during her journey from KK Market to Lakshmi Narayan Theatre.

In another case on October 2 around 5:30am in the Aundh area, a bike-riding thief chased an elderly woman on her way to a yoga class and snatched her mangalsutra, valued at ₹90,000. Despite her cries for help, the thieves had already escaped the scene.

These chain-snatching incidents have left women in the city feeling vulnerable and in need of enhanced security measures to protect their safety during their daily routines.

Priya, a college student, remarked, "We need better security in public spaces to feel safe." Smita, who works in an IT company, stated, "It's truly distressing how unsafe we can feel even during the day."

Reena, a housewife, expressed, "These incidents make us question our safety every time we step out. It's time for authorities to take this seriously." Payal, an entrepreneur, emphasised, "Women should be able to go about their daily routines without constantly worrying about their safety. These incidents are a stark reminder of the need for better security measures."

