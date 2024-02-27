Pune To Face Water Closure On February 29, Know The Details Here

File

Pune: Water supply in most of the areas in Pune city will be closed on February 29, due to an emergency maintenance work. On the morning of March 1, water supply will be delayed with a lower pressure. Pune Municipal Corporation has informed about this via ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

These areas to face water closure-

1. Adarsh Nagar, 2. Kalyani Nagar, 3. Hari Nagar, 4. Ramwadi, 5. Shastri Nagar, 6. entire Ganesh Nagar, 7. Mhaske Vasti area, 8. Kalas, 9. Malwadi, 10. Jadhav Vasti, 11. Vishal Parisar, 12. Vishrantwadi S. N. 112 A, 13. Kasturba, 14. Tingre Nagar pump to Vishrwantwadi chowk, 15. Jay Jawan Nagar, 16. Jayprakash Nagar, 17. Sanjay Park, 18. Airport, 19. Yamuna Nagara, 20. Dinkar Pathare Vasti, 21. Parashar society, 22. Shri Park, 23. Thube Pathare Nagar

Maintenance work to be done

Under Bhama Askhed project, the new water tank in Kusmade Vasti is to be attached to the main pipeline and some urgent maintenance work is to be done on the Thakarsi tank on February 29. Also, a flow meter is to be installed on Thakarsi tank. Due to this, most areas in Pune will have a water closure on February 29 for the entire day, and it will affect the timing and pressure of water supply on the next day as well, as informed by Nandkishor Jagtap, Chief Engineer, Water Supply Department, PMC.

No water cuts in summer

Granting huge relief to residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, guardian minister of Pune district, Ajit Pawar declared that there will likely be no water cuts in the cities this summer, reportedly ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This announcement was made at a recent meeting of the canal committee chaired by Pawar. During the meeting, Ajit Pawar directed the administration not to introduce any water cuts for Pune city and asserted that Pavana and Bhama Askhed dams have sufficient storage, which means that there is no need for water cuts in the twin cities of Pimpri-Chinchwad.