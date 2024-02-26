Pimpri Chinchwad: Pollution In Pavana River Soars, Enters 'Priority 1, Here's What It Means |

Pavana River, which is an important source of water drinking for Pimpri-Chinchwad, the twin city near Pune has been classified as 'priority 1' as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Rivers or river stretches which are most polluted are classified in this category. Earlier, the pollution was less and hence, Pavana was in the 'priority 2' category, but due to an increase in Biochemical Oxygen Demand, it is now in 'priority 1'.

CPCB had divided rivers and river stretches across India into four categories based on their pollution level. River stretches in priority 1 are considered to be most polluted and to control the situation, the respective state pollution control boards and concerned local authorities have been directed by the board to take necessary steps immediately. River stretches in priority 5 are less polluted in comparison and do not need immediate attention.

Recent water sample testing done by MPCB was between November 2023 and January 2024, which showed that the BOD level in Pavana River is above 30mg/L, which is an indicator of high pollution. Pavana River is classified into four stretches Pimprigaon, Chinchwadgaon, Ravet and Sanghvi.

Manchak Jadhav, sub-regional officer, of MPCB Pune, told HT that water sample testing is conducted by the board every month. Samples are collected from different pre-decided locations for it. The recent sample testing showed that the BOD level has increased to 30 mg/L. This is an indicator of a decrease in the natural oxygen level in the water, which is important for processing the organic waste in the water.

Photo: Representative Image

Two years back, in 2022, the BOD of the Pavana River in Pimprigaon was between 4.8 and 15.9 mg/L and the water index was recorded to be above 60. In 2023, BOD was below 20 till October, which rose to 27 in November 2023 and from December of last year, it was constant at 31 mg/L. The Water Quality Index put Pavana River at 46 and 41 respectively, which indicates poor water quality. In Chinchwadgaon, the BOD level was recorded to be below 20 mg/L till March last year, but it has constantly above 20 mg/L since then. Ravet also recorded BOD levels ranging from 15 and 28 mg/L throughout the year 2023, whereas in Sangvi, BOD levels rose to 30 mg/L from December of 2023.

The issue of rising pollution levels in the Indrayani and Pavana rivers has been raised in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the winter session by Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge.