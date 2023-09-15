Pune: Suryadatta's Conference To Explore AI's Impact On Healthcare And To Honour Doctors

Pune: Suryadatta's Conference To Explore AI's Impact On Healthcare And To Honor Doctors |

Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences, in collaboration with Suryadatta College of Pharmacy Healthcare and Research, has organised a national conference on 'The Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Technology in the Medical Field' scheduled for Saturday.

This event also features the 'Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023,' which aims to honour doctors for their exceptional contributions to the field of medicine. Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, founder and president of the Suryadatta Education Foundation, shared these details during a press conference on Friday.

The program is slated for Saturday, running from 4 pm to 9pm. Dr KH Sancheti, a renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon, will grace the event as the Chief Guest, accompanied by special guests Yoga Guru Dr Samprasad Vinod and Cardiologist Dr Kalyan Gangwal.

The National Conference will occupy the time slot from 4 to 6pm, followed by the award ceremony from 6 to 7:30pm. Distinguished doctors from various specialities, including neurosurgery, dermatology, gynaecology, and more, will be recognised with the 'Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023' for their outstanding medical contributions.

Dr Avinash Bhondve, former President of the Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, emphasised the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in the medical sector. He highlighted how this seminar reflects the evolving landscape of healthcare, with prominent medical professionals sharing their insights during the event.

List of Awardees

In attendance during the announcement were the Vice President of Pune General Practitioners Association, Dr Shubhada Joshi, Principal of Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences, Dr Simi Rethrekar, Director Prashant Pitalia, and others.

Dr Sancheti will be honoured with the 'Suryaratna-The Saint of Modern India-2023' award, while Dr Vinod and Dr Gangwal will be honoured with the 'Suryabhushan Global Award 2023'. Former Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Dr Arun Jamkar, Cardiologist Shirish Hiremath, Neurosurgeon Dr Jaydev Panchwagh, laparoscopic specialist Dr Jyotsna Kulkarni, Dermatologist Narendra Patwardhan, gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Sanjay Gupte, Ophthalmologist Dr Shrikant Kelkar, Neuro Physician Dr Sudhir Kothari, Endocrinologist Dr Uday Phadke, Pathologist Dr Nitin Dhande, Physician Madhuri Joglekar, Ayurvedacharya Dr Leena Borude, Dr Keerti Bhati along with other doctors will be honoured with the 'Suryadatta Dhanvantari National Award 2023' for outstanding medical services.