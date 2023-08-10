Pune: Suryadatta Honours Former NCSC Dr Gulshan Rai |

Dr Gulshan Rai, former National Cybersecurity Coordinator (NCSC), was honoured with the 'Suryadatta National Lifetime Achievement Award 2023' by the Suryadatta Education Foundation. The award ceremony also recognized Dr Sunny Awsarmal, Chairman of Asian Countries Chamber of Hospitality Industry, with the 'Suryadatta National Award 2023', and Dr Sudhir Shah was presented with the 'Suryabhushan National Lifetime Achievement Award 2023'.

The event, graced by Chief Guest Muralikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Life Coach Dinesh Nathani, Prof Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, and other esteemed members of the foundation.

Dr Gulshan Rai expressed his pleasure in accepting the award, emphasizing the transformative role of technology in modern times. He highlighted the significance of cyber security in a technologically-driven era, urging the audience to understand and practice cybersecurity measures to counter cyber threats.

Sunny Awsarmal hailed Muralikant Petkar's life as an inspiring example for all. He also praised the flourishing hospitality sector, attributing its success to the integration of technology. Awsarmal acknowledged the Suryadatta Group's contribution to the sector through initiatives like the Suryadatta College of Hospitality Management, Travel and Tourism (SCHMTT), which prepares skilled professionals for the hospitality industry.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya underscored the importance of engaging with inspirational figures for students' holistic growth. He shared his longstanding desire to have Dr Gulshan Rai interact with students and educators, appreciating Rai's insightful guidance on technology changes and cyber security. Chordia also commended Muralikant Petkar's dynamic spirit and credited Dr Sunny Awsarmal's constant support in nurturing students pursuing hotel management.