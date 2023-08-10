Pune District To Host National Lok Adalat On September 9 For Swift Resolution Of Legal Disputes | Representative Image

An innovative approach to alternative dispute resolution, the National Lok Adalat, is set to take place in all courts across the Pune district on Saturday, September 9. Directed by the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, this event aims to provide a platform for conciliation and quick resolution of legal disputes.

Lok Adalat follows an informal procedure, allowing parties involved to settle disputes outside the formal courtroom setting. The decisions or awards issued during Lok Adalat are considered final and non-appealable, ensuring swift resolution.

Event Will Encompass Wide Array Of Cases

This event will encompass a wide array of cases, including civil, criminal, motor accident compensation, Section 138, Negotiable Instruments Act, land acquisition, family cases, industrial, labor and co-operative court cases, employment eages, allowances, retirement benefits, and revenue cases that are currently pending in District Courts and High Courts. Additionally, various civil cases have been grouped together for resolution. Pre-admission cases involving matters such as house leases, water leases, outstanding payments from the Mahavitaran, and more have also been designated for settlement through compromise. This encompasses partnerships with different banks, credit institutions, financial bodies, as well as various Gram Panchayats, Municipal Corporations, and Municipal Councils.

The Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Sonal Patil, encouraged all parties involved to make the most of this initiative and utilize the platform to achieve timely and amicable resolutions.