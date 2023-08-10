 Pune: Tushar Gandhi Files Police Complaint Against Sambhaji Bhide For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi
Tushar Gandhi, accompanied by advocate Asim Sarode and others, visited the Deccan Gymkhana police station in Pune to submit the complaint against Bhide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has taken a firm stance against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide by filing a formal police complaint in Pune, Maharashtra. Bhide, often referred to as 'Bhide Guruji' by his followers, is alleged to have made derogatory comments about Mahatma Gandhi during a recent event in Amravati district.

Tushar Gandhi, accompanied by advocate Asim Sarode and others, visited the Deccan Gymkhana police station in Pune to submit the complaint against Bhide. The complaint seeks legal action against Bhide under sections 499 (defamation), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gandhi expressed his concerns to the media, highlighting that Bhide's comments not only insulted Mahatma Gandhi but also his family. While the state's home minister had promised strong action, Tushar Gandhi lamented that no substantial measures had been taken so far.

The incident is not the first time that Sambhaji Bhide has faced backlash for his controversial remarks. On a prior occasion, an FIR was filed against him for derogatory comments against Gautam Buddha, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and Periyar Naicker, leading to a legal case.

