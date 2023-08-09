Pune: Mobiles Found In Yerwada Jail | File pic

Another troubling incident involving prisoners possessing mobile phones has come to light at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune. The authorities discovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards with prisoners, leading the Yerawada Police Station to register a case. The phones were found on two separate occasions, specifically on August 5 and August 6, within the prison premises. The individuals involved have been identified as Talim Mohammad Khan, Raju Tukaram Aswale, Sachin alias Pappu Dattatray Gholap, and Akash Uttam Randive. They have been officially charged by the police in connection with this incident.

Based on a tip-off about Talim Khan's use of a mobile phone within the prison, authorities conducted a search and successfully seized a phone from his possession. On August 6, another prisoner, Raju Aswale, was also found to be in possession of a mobile phone. Further investigation revealed that Gholap and Randive had played a role in introducing the phone into the prison premises for Aswale's use. Consequently, they were also implicated in the case and faced legal action.

In response, the Yerawada Police Station has taken legal action against those involved. The legal proceedings will likely involve a thorough investigation into how mobile phones were smuggled into the prison and whether any external parties were involved in facilitating this security breach.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)