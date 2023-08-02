Pune: Inmate Attempts Suicide In Yerwada Open Jail; Raises Concern Over Mental Health Within Prisons

Representational image | File

A shocking incident has come to light from Yerwada open jail in Pune, where an inmate attempted suicide by self-inflicted injuries. The incident took place on Tuesday morning and was promptly addressed by vigilant prison authorities, preventing a major disaster. The inmate involved in the suicide attempt has been identified as Dhananjay Rajaram Dighe, who is currently serving a sentence at Yerawada open jail. According to reports, Dhananjay was battling with mental health issues, which led him to make this distressing decision.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Dhananjay went to the water tank area within the premises of the open jail. There, he found a blade and deliberately cut his own left hand. The gravity of the injuries was serious, and it could have been fatal had it not been for the immediate response from the prison officials.

As soon as the prison authorities received information about the incident, they rushed to the scene and discovered Dhananjay in critical condition. They wasted no time in providing first aid and called for an ambulance to transfer him to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Upon receiving the news, the Yerwada police were notified, and they arrived at the open jail to investigate the matter thoroughly. Nisha Dilip Kumar Shreykar, age 32 and a resident of Yerwada, Pune, has lodged a formal complaint on behalf of the prison department regarding the incident.

Issue raises concerns about mental health

Dhananjay's attempted suicide has raised concerns about mental health support and assistance for inmates within the correctional system. The incident has also prompted discussions on the need for enhanced monitoring and psychological counselling services for prisoners facing mental health challenges.

The Yerwada police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand the underlying factors that led to Dhananjay's desperate act. Authorities are also evaluating the safety measures within the open jail to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

As the investigation continues, the condition of Dhananjay Rajaram Dighe remains a matter of concern. The prison authorities are cooperating with the police in the ongoing inquiry. The Yerwada police is investigating the matter.