Pune: Yerwada Jail Employee Dies Of Suicide After Love Affair Goes Wrong

Representative Image

A Yerwada Central Jail employee died of suicide just eights after working returning to work from his wedding. The Yerwada police said he was involved in an affair with a colleague and allegedly faced harassment from his other colleagues.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Muralidhar Mane. Following an investigation, it came to light that Mane's suicide was driven by the torment he endured in the love affair. The police filed a case against six individuals, including Mane's girlfriend, in connection with the incident.

The suspects have been identified as Pallavi Dinkar Dhumal, residing in Jail Colony, Dinkar Rangoba Dhumal (57), living in Vijay Park, Vidyanagar, Pratik Dinkar Dhumal, Rohidas Muralidhar Nigde (52), Soham Nigde, and Rohit Sahu Labwala.

Love affair gone wrong

The incident occurred within the confines of Yerwada Jail on February 27, at around 4:30 am. Police Sub-Inspector Bhagwan Sadashiv Guruv has formally lodged the complaint at Yerwada Police Station.

Preliminary findings indicate that Mane and Dhumal were involved in an affair. However, Dhumal refused to marry Mane, leading to a series of unfortunate events. Other suspects entered Mane's room, unleashing verbal abuse upon him and issuing threats of job suspension and dismissal if he did not end the relationship. Moreover, they menacingly warned him against approaching the police, knowing he was staying alone.

Mane faced mental distress

Despite the intense pressure, Mane chose to marry another woman in January and returned to work after the wedding. This decision, however, did not spare him from the relentless torment. The accused confronted him yet again, this time inquiring about his marriage and resorting to threats of violence and false accusations, intending to ruin his reputation. The cumulative mental distress proved to be too much for Mane, who tragically ended his life by shooting himself with a self-loading rifle while on duty.

The police registered a case against all six individuals for abetting suicide by inflicting severe mental distress.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)