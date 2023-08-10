Pune Municipal Corporation Zeroes Down On 3-Acre Plot For Inaugural Dog Park

With a decisive move, the Pune Municipal Corporation has zeroed in on a 3-acre plot on Katraj-Kondhwa Road, mirroring the footsteps of Mumbai and Hyderabad, to establish its inaugural dog park. This innovative space is poised to offer dog owners a designated area where they can freely engage with their pets in a secure and enjoyable environment.

The challenges faced by dog enthusiasts while walking their furry companions in public spaces, often leading to complaints from fellow residents, will find a solution in the proposed dog park. The confined space provided by the park will allow dogs to play and exercise without any hindrances. The chosen location beneath the Katraj-Kondhwa flyover, previously untouched for civic purposes, makes it an ideal site for this endeavor.

Following a site inspection conducted by Ravindra Binwade, the Additional Commissioner of the Building Design and Parks Department, the park's layout was finalized on June 20. The proposal for the dog park has been submitted to the Central Zoo Authority for approval, with an estimated budget ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Growing population of dog enthusiasts

The growing population of dog enthusiasts and pet owners in Pune necessitates a dedicated area for dog recreation. This forthcoming dog park is positioned to address this need. Anu Kunjir, a dog breeder from Kondhwa, shared that the park will offer an array of dog-friendly activities, including a swimming pool.

In line with existing dog parks in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the Pune Municipal Corporation plans to impose a nominal fee for park usage to cover maintenance expenses. At present, Pune is home to approximately 8,000 officially registered pet dogs, alongside an estimated additional 80,000 to 100,000 unregistered ones.

Dr. Sarika Phunde, the Head of the Animal Husbandry Department at Pune Municipal Corporation, delineated the park's features, including an animal husbandry department and a grooming parlour, available for an extra fee. Measures will be in place to prevent stray dogs from entering the park, and ongoing sterilization efforts will continue. The park's meticulously chosen location aims to sidestep the encroachment issues commonly encountered in open spaces.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)