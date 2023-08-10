Pune: Man Coerces Wife To Strip, Records Act, Threatens To Share Videos Online

Pune: Man Coerces Wife To Strip, Records Act, Threatens To Share Videos |

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light where a man allegedly compelled his wife to perform demeaning acts while capturing them on video. The Samarth police have taken action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the husband after the victim, a 31-year-old woman, lodged a formal complaint (FIR 185/23) at the Samarth police station in Somwar Peth on Wednesday.



As per the information provided by the police, the victim got married in 2015. Her husband subjected her to distressing situations by coercing her into watching explicit videos and engaging in unnatural sexual activities. The situation took a horrifying turn when he forced her to dance without clothes and filmed these acts. The victim felt helpless as her husband threatened to share these shameful videos online if she objected.

Accused also resorted to tarnishing the woman's reputation

The incident escalated further when the woman sought refuge at her parents' home. However, even there, she found no respite from her husband's torment. He attempted to assault her sexually when he discovered her alone in the house.



In an additional disturbing twist, the accused even resorted to tarnishing the woman's reputation. He allegedly sent a letter to her sister's workplace, falsely accusing her of involvement in a sex racket.



The police are now investigating the case under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Waghmare.

