From Mumbai's K Rustom & Company To Kayani Bakery in Pune, 7 Indian Bakeries Among World's Legendary Eateries List

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
With so much diversity in food and taste, six Indian eateries have been ranked on Tasteatlas' 100 Top bakeries in the world. Here's the list
Kayani Bakery in Pune: Listed on number 18, Katani baker is more than 100 years old. The bakery is known for selling delicious mawa cake with people lining up in ques for hours
KC Das in Kolkata: Credited with popularising rasgulla among masses, KC Das has secured 25th spot on the list. Both locals and tourists love the eateries rasgullas
Flurys in Kolkata: This legendary confectionary store in Kolkata stands 26th on the list and is known for its rum balls. The flavourful balls are a treat so when you are next in Kolkata, don't miss to try one
Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad: Who hasn't savoured the delicious biscuits of one of the oldest bakeries of India. filled with candied fruit, the biscuits offer a fusion of sweetness and crunch
B & R Mullick in Kolkata: Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick in Kolkata have secured 37th spot on the list. The eatery is known for selling delectable sandesh, a local sweet made from fresh panner or chenna, mixed with sugar, cardamom and saffron
K Rustom & Company in Mumbai: Ranking on 49th of the list K Rustom & Company is a legendary ice cream parlor. It sells unique ice-cream sandwiches. A delightful fusion of ice cream and crunchy wafers, the ice creams come in different colours and flavours
