Thandai To Aam Panna: 8 Popular Healthy Drinks Every Indian Has Tried At Least Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Masala Chai: Chai is perhaps the most beloved beverage in India. It's a spiced tea made with black tea leaves, milk, sugar, and a blend of aromatic spices like cardamom, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon. Street vendors and tea stalls serve it across the country
Lassi: Lassi is a traditional yogurt-based drink that comes in sweet and salty variations. Sweet lassi is blended with yogurt, sugar, and fruit (often mango), while salty lassi is made with yogurt, water, and spices like cumin and salt
Nimbu Pani (Lemonade): Nimbu pani is a simple yet refreshing drink made from freshly squeezed lemon juice, water, sugar, and a pinch of salt. It's especially popular during hot summer months
Masala Soda: This is a fizzy drink made by mixing soda or carbonated water with a blend of spices, often including black salt, roasted cumin powder, and sometimes a dash of lemon juice
Thandai: A traditional drink consumed during Holi and Maha Shivaratri, thandai is made with a mixture of milk, nuts (like almonds and pistachios), spices, and cannabis seeds (bhang) for those who want an intoxicating version
Aam Panna: This is a cooling summer drink made from raw mangoes, sugar, and a blend of spices. It's known for its sweet and tangy flavour. If you are in Rajasthan, this is the first drink you get any occasion you attend in summers
Rose Sherbet: A sweet and fragrant drink made from rose petals, sugar, and water. It's often diluted with water and served cold. In North India, the drink is offered and savoured in summers
Kokum Sharbat: Popular in the coastal regions of India, kokum sharbat is a deep purple drink made from kokum fruit extract, sugar, and water. It has a tangy and slightly sweet taste
