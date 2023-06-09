Pune: Suryadatta Foundation Unveils ₹75 Lakh Scholarship; Check Details Here | FPJ

Suryadatta Education Foundation, led by Professor Dr. Sanjay Chordiya, Founder Chairman and President of the group, has introduced a comprehensive scholarship program valued at Rs 75 lakh. The initiative aims to provide financial assistance for higher education to a wide range of individuals, including employees from various companies, parents of students enrolled at Suryadatta, retired citizens, housewives, police personnel, journalists, army personnel, corona-affected family members, volunteers from NGOs, and other professionals in need.

The scholarships aim to promote the "Education for All" motto and are being offered on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and the 25th anniversary of the foundation of Suryadatta Education Foundation.

Candidates can utilize the scholarships for part-time, distance learning, or short-term certificate courses affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University and other universities approved by the Maharashtra State Government. The scholarships cover a range of educational levels, including tenth, twelfth, graduation, and post-graduation courses.

Read Also BJP Announces Election Chiefs For Maharashtra: Muralidhar Mohol To Lead Pune Constituency

12th year of the scholarship scheme

Over the past 11 years, the scholarship scheme has benefited more than 1400 people with scholarships worth Rs 4 crores. The program has received participation from more than 200 companies, urging them to recommend deserving employees for the opportunity.

The scholarship is open to graduates aged between 22 and 50 years. In addition, parents of students studying at Suryadatta Institute can also avail themselves of the scholarship to pursue different courses. The program also extends support to senior citizens, retirees, police personnel, journalists, housewives, and those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retired soldiers are encouraged to pursue further education and careers through this initiative.

Suryadatta Group of Institutes, known for its quality education, holistic development, and expert management, aims to provide opportunities for individuals to enhance their skills and knowledge. The scholarship applications will be invited from interested employees, and the selection will be conducted by an expert committee.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship scheme is July 20, 2023. Companies are requested to submit the names of their employees by July 15. The expert committee will evaluate the applications, and the final list of selected candidates will be announced after August 10, 2023.

For more information, interested individuals can visit www.suryadatta.org or contact Prashant Pitaliya (8956932400) or Nayna Godambe (7776072000) on WhatsApp, providing the required documents for the chosen course.