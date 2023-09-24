Pune: Supriya Sule Steps In To Address Ambegaon, Narhe, And Dhayari's Civic Issues | Twitter

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament for Baramati, has drawn attention to the dire conditions prevailing within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, focusing on the localities of Narhe, Ambegaon, and Dhayari on Sunday.

These challenges encompass widespread problems such as dust and dirt accumulation, the presence of garbage heaps, and the persistent existence of troublesome potholes. Sule noted that these issues are further exacerbated by the absence of proper waste containers and the irregular nature of garbage collection services by the civic body, resulting in unsightly conditions and unpleasant odours that have become a source of concern for local residents. Moreover, she noted that the stagnant water that accumulates due to these problems inadvertently provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes, elevating the risk of diseases like dengue and winter fever, thereby posing a serious health hazard to the community.

Footpaths and traffic

In addition to these sanitation-related concerns, Sule also pointed out the deteriorating condition of the roads in these areas, emphasising the absence of footpaths. This lack of infrastructure contributes significantly to traffic congestion, she said, adding that the continuous movement of garbage trucks and water tankers throughout the day is a factor that exacerbates traffic-related problems in the region.

In a bid to address these concerns, Sule has urged the Municipal Commissioner of Pune to implement daily garbage management and cleaning services in these affected areas, emphasising the need to initiate these operations before 7 am. Sule believes that this measure would not only greatly alleviate the inconveniences faced by residents but also help alleviate traffic snarls caused by waste management activities during peak hours.

Sule seeks Detailed Project Report

She highlighted the absence of significant decisions concerning the development of villages incorporated into the Pune Municipal Corporation from her Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency. She attributed this delay to the lack of a prepared development plan for these villages, which has adversely affected the residents and hindered the completion of crucial infrastructure projects. Sule emphasised the unjust burden placed on citizens due to administrative and governmental delays, urging the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister of Pune Chandrakant Patil, and the Municipal Commissioner of Pune to promptly initiate positive actions for the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to address this pressing issue.

This comes a day after the Baramati MP visited the city to pay tribute at the Ganapti pendals in the town. On Saturday, she visited Dagdusheth Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, and Kesari Wada Ganpati Temple along with Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati.

'Have never spoken anything against Ajit Dada'

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance to the elephant-headed deity at the Kasba Ganpati pandal, she said that she has never spoken anything against her politically estranged cousin Ajit Pawar.

She said, "I never ask anything of God, I only thank them. This year, the state has received less rain, so I prayed to God for Maharashtra to receive good showers." Asked about her recent speech referring to "bhai (brother)" in Parliament, Sule said, "Ajit Dada is my elder brother, and I have never spoken anything against him. Whatever I said in Parliament is not against any person but against the statements made by the honourable PM Modiji and Amit Shah." Speaking in Parliament on the women's reservation bill, Sule had said, "Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hain (not every house has a brother that likes to see the well-being of the sister)." She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised her party for the last 10 years but now he doesn't say that NCP is a "Naturally Corrupt Party."

"The BJP always conducted revenge politics. If allegations made against us are true, let there be an inquiry (against us). Also, if the allegations turn out to be false, BJP should apologise to us," he said.

To a question about BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali, Sule said it was very unfortunate. NCP and Trinamool Congress have already written to the Lok Sabha Speaker about the incident, she said.

