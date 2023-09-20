Maharashtra: 'Not Every House Has Brother Who Likes Sister's Well-Being' Supriya Sule Takes A Jibe At Dy CM Ajit Pawar

NCP MP Supriya Sule | ANI

While speaking on the Nari Shakti Vandan ordinance in Lok Sabha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday took a jibe purportedly aimed at her brother Ajit Pawar and said, "Not every house has a brother who likes the sister's well-being (Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hai)."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his speech at the parliament in favour of the Bill had said that every house has a brother who strives for the welfare of sisters. It is being said that she was referring to Shah's remarks when she made the reference that not every house has a brother who is interested in the well being of the sister. However, speculations are rife that the jibe was aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Sule also gave credit to her father Sharad Pawar for bringing in the first bill to grant reservations to women in local bodies and reiterated her ambition while saying that she would like to see a women chief minister in Maharashtra.

"Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the first to grant voting rights to every woman. Mahatma Phule opened the door of education to them. My father was the first to give women reservation in local bodies. Any post should go to a person with proven abilities. I wish a woman should rise to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra," she said.

Sule also lashed out at the BJP saying that a BJP MP had advised her to go home and cook. "The BJP had always been disrespecting women. The remarks of the BJP leader represents the mentality of the entire party," she added while exposing the BJP.

While participating in the debate over the bill in Lok Sabha the NCP leader also urged the government to hold a discussion on prevalent issues, including Canada's allegations of a "potential" Indian link of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and the Maratha reservation protest in Maharashtra.

"We are in favour of the bill, but we would like the government also to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation as well as the SC, ST and OBC reservations in the house," Sule said.

She also raised questions over the timing of bringing in the bill and accused the government of bringing it in for political gains. "There is no need to think much. It is clear that this is a trick (Jumla) of this government. I don't know how much they will benefit out of this, but it is surely aimed at elections," she said.

She also stated that the bill should be able to help women who don't stand a chance in the current political scenario. "I'm a people's representative. People like me should not opt for any kinds of reservation, I feel. The reservation is meant for those who hardly get any chance due to socio, economic conditions. We received good education, our families nurtured us well. Hence people like us should not avail the reservation," she said and added when the implementation of this bill will begin, we can explore this issue further.

