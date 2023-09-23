Pune: PMC To Start Signature Walk At Sinhagad Fort And Shivsrushti

Sinhagad Fort | File Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to introduce a 'Signature Walk' at Sinhagad Fort and Shivsrushti, following an enthusiastic response to its 'Heritage Walk' initiative.

The current 'Heritage Walk,' conducted on weekends, covers prominent landmarks such as Shaniwar Wada, Lal Mahal, Nana Wada, Bhide Wada, Vishrambaug Wada, and Mahatma Phule Mandai, along with renowned temples like Kasba Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeswari, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, and Tulshibaug Ram Mandir.

This initiative has garnered a positive reception from citizens, prompting the PMC to extend the concept with a 'Signature Walk' at Sinhagad Fort and Shivsrushti.

On Friday, civic officials conducted a trial of this walk at Sinhagad Fort.

Reports suggest that the PMC intends to provide an AC bus service from Swargate for the proposed 'Signature Walk.' Additionally, tourists may benefit from a pick-up service from their respective hotels, along with the availability of guides. Online bookings for these walks will be facilitated through the PMC's official website, as per PMC officials.

