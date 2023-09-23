 Pune: Former IPS officer Vijay Raman, Who Led Encounter Against Paan Singh Tomar, Dies
Pune: Former IPS officer Vijay Raman, Who Led Encounter Against Paan Singh Tomar, Dies

Vijay Raman was 72 and battling cancer for the past few months

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vijay Raman, who had led the operation in which athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar was killed, died following an illness, said family sources.

He was 72 and battling cancer for the past few months, they said.

After retiring in 2011, he had settled down in Pune. He is survived by his wife and a son.

article-image

Raman, a 1975-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Superintendent of Police of Bhind district in 1981. On October 1, 1981, he led a police team in an operation that ended in Paan Singh Tomar's death in an encounter.

Raman's last posting was as special Director General of the CRPF.

He also led several anti-terrorist and anti-naxal operations.

article-image

