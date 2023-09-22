Pune: PMC Officer Abused And Manhandled During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Hadapsar

Pune Municipal Corporation | Twitter

In Hadapsar, an assistant anti-encroachment officer from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) found himself in a heated confrontation during an enforcement drive on Thursday. The officer, responsible for addressing unauthorised street vendors, has filed a complaint against a woman for alleged abuse and physical assault.

According to the police report, the accused woman was operating an illegal flower stall along a road in Hadapsar. The officer and his team approached her, requesting that she dismantle the unauthorised stall. In response, the woman vehemently refused and demanded that the encroachment officials leave immediately.

As tensions escalated, the woman began using abusive language towards the municipal staff present at the scene. Later, the assistant inspector attempted to remove the encroachment himself but was physically assaulted and further abused by the woman.

In response to the altercation, the officer has filed a complaint under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Hadapsar Police Station.