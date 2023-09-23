Pune: Supriya Sule Seeks Blessings Of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati | Photo: Anand Chaini

Baramati MP Supriya Sule visited Pune on Saturday to seek the blessings of the popular Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati.

Photo: Anand Chaini

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also paid a visit to Pune's Gramdaivat Kasba Ganpati.

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance to the elephant-headed deity, she said, "I never ask anything of God; I only express my gratitude. This year, the state has received less rain, so I prayed to God for Maharashtra to receive good showers."

Asked about her recent speech referring to "bhai (brother)" in Parliament, Sule said, "Ajit Dada is my elder brother, and I have never spoken against him. Whatever I said in Parliament is not directed at any individual but pertains to the statements made by honorable PM Modiji and Amit Shah."

Speaking in Parliament on the women's reservation bill, Sule had said, "Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hain (not every house has a brother who cares for the well-being of his sister)." She stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised her party for the last 10 years, but now he doesn't make that claim that NCP is a "Naturally Corrupt Party."

"The BJP has always engaged in vindictive politics. If the allegations against us are true, let there be an inquiry (against us). Also, if the allegations turn out to be false, the BJP should apologise to us," she said.

In response to a question about BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali, Sule said it was very unfortunate. NCP and Trinamool Congress have already written to the Lok Sabha Speaker about the incident, she said.

(With ANI inputs)

