Pune: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging And Traffic Gridlock | FPJ

Pune experienced heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, leading to waterlogged roads and traffic congestion in various areas. The combination of partially cleaned drains, ongoing road construction, metro, and flyover projects contributed to the waterlogging, with pits on the roads becoming reservoirs for rainwater.

The downpour caused water accumulation on the roads, and the absence of functioning traffic lights exacerbated the congestion. Some traffic routes were altered due to Ganeshotsav, leading to additional traffic jams. Motorists were seen trying to navigate through smaller lanes adjacent to major roads.

The rain coincided with the end of the workday on Friday, resulting in a rush of employees leaving their offices. Long queues of vehicles were observed on various roads, including Fergusson College Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Jungli Maharaj Road, Karve Road, Sinhagad Road, Tilak Road, Satara Road, Shankar Sheth, Sassoon Road, Nagar Road, and Bund Garden Road.

The municipal administration claimed that they had carried out pre-monsoon work, including drain cleaning and maintenance of monsoon channels and sewers. However, waterlogging incidents occurred due to inadequate cleaning of rain channels and sewers, leading to road blockages.

The drainage system faced challenges, causing some vehicles to come to a halt. Waterlogging was observed in familiar areas and also in new locations such as Kothrud Garbage Land, Paud Road, Satara Road, Swami Vivekananda Chowk, Dhanori-Lohgaon Road, and Vimannagar Chowk.

Residents Speak

Pune residents voiced their concerns about the recent waterlogging and traffic issues caused by heavy rainfall.

Rajesh Kumar, an IT professional, said, "The traffic situation during the rain was chaotic. With traffic lights out and waterlogged roads, it took me nearly two hours to cover a distance that usually takes 15 minutes. It's frustrating, and we need better urban planning to handle these situations."

Aarti Deshmukh, a homemaker, said, "My kids were stuck in school buses for hours due to the traffic jam. It's worrisome because we don't know how prepared our city is for such heavy rains. The authorities should take preventive measures."

Rohan Singh, a college student, said, "The waterlogging near my college campus is a recurring problem every monsoon. It affects not only commuting but also the overall safety. It's high time the drainage system is revamped."

Priya Mehta, a business owner, said, "As a business owner, the traffic snarls impacted my deliveries and customer visits. This not only affects my business but also adds to pollution as vehicles lie idle for hours. Pune needs a better infrastructure plan."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)