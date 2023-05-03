Pune: Southern Command dedicates modern facilities to spinal cord injury patients at Military Hospital in Khadki

The largest Spinal Cord Injury Centre of Armed Forces at Military Hospital Khadki, serving the spinal cord injured paraplegic and tetraplegic soldiers of Indian Armed Forces, ushered into a new phase of modernisation and state of the art patient care. Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM GOC-in-C Southern Command inaugurated a specialised solar water heating plant and a computerised dynamic stair trainer today, dedicating the ultra-modern facilities to the welfare of these warriors of Indian Armed Forces.

Specialised solar water heating plant

The specialised solar water heating plant for the spinal cord injury centre has been conceptualised and executed by the Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation (SIRF), a leading NGO and welfare organisation spearheading the movement to bring maximum welfare to the soldiers of the nation. Sumedha Chithade, a co-founder of SIRF and a visionary par excellence who has taken foreward the splendid welfare work that was initiated by her late husband, Yogesh Chithade who was himself an ex-serviceman. Talking to Sumedha Chithade reveals her strength and determination to bring greater joy and relief in the lives of our braveheart soldiers who have sustained life changing spinal cord injury. The installation of a specialised water plant brings a new dimension in patient care for this special group of the patients.

Read Also Pune: Symposium on Armoured Fighting Vehicles held by Southern Command

Computerised dynamic stair trainer

The chief guest for the event Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM GOC-in-C Southern Command applauded the focussed approach and unflinching dedication of SIRF team. He dedicated the computerised dynamic stair trainer to the paraplegic soldiers that would enable these patients with extreme disability to train and relearn standing and walking. The sophisticated equipment enhances the capacity of paraplegic patients with minimal residual muscle power and simulates to resume and learn activities like climbing stairs, walking on slopes and standing with minimal support. The computerised stair trainer ensures an objectively monitored training and assessment of patient’s improvement over several months. Lt Gen Singh reiterated the need to modernise and provide the best and contemporary facilities to the patients admitted at the spinal cord injury centre. He felicitated Sumedha Chithade and team of SIRF for their stupendous work and dedication to the cause of soldiers’ welfare.