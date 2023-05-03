Pune: International Conference on 'Comparing Democratic Governance between India and Taiwan' at SPPU | unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University and Flames University have jointly organised a one-day international conference on "Comparing Democratic Governance between India and Taiwan" on Thursday. The conference will be held at YC-NISDA Library Hall, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and will cover various topics related to democratic governance in India and Taiwan.

The conference is being organized by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Department of Dr. Ambedkar Studies, Savitribai Phule Pune University; Strategic Culture Security Foundation, Pune; and the Centre for South and Southeast Asia Studies, Flame University (CSSAS FLAME).

Two sessions will be held

Distinguished speakers from Taiwan and India will be sharing their thoughts on various key aspects related to democratic governance in two sessions, which will include five subtopics (panels). The first session will cover topics such as environmental governance, disaster preparedness, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), e-government, trade, investment, and democratic governance. The second session will cover public health, governance in crisis, and foreign policy in the context of India and Taiwan.

The conference will provide a platform for scholars and experts to exchange ideas and insights on democratic governance in India and Taiwan. The participants can attend the conference with prior registration.