 Gautami Patil Changing Room Viral Video: Pune Police apprehend 2 including a minor for illegally recording dancer
Gautami Patil Changing Room Viral Video: Pune Police apprehend 2 including a minor for illegally recording dancer

Gautami Patil is a popular Lavani dancer in Maharashtra, renowned for her vibrant and energetic performances that draw a massive audience. Besides her dancing skills, she is also known for her outspokenness.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Gautami Patil Changing Room Viral Video: Pune Police apprehend 2 including a minor for illegally recording dancer | Instagram

Pune police have apprehended a minor boy and another person in connection with a video that went viral on social media. The video showed famous Lavni dancer Gautami Patil changing clothes in a changing room during a program held in Pune on February 24.

Following the incident, Patil filed a complaint with the Airport Police Station in Thane, and the State Women's Commission intervened.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the police took the minor boy into custody for uploading the video on social media. He was apprehended in Shrigonda Taluka, Ahmednagar district. Further investigations are currently ongoing.

Minor recorded the video while hiding in the changing room

Gautami Patil is a popular Lavani dancer in Maharashtra, renowned for her vibrant and energetic performances that draw a massive audience in rural belt of the state. Besides her dancing skills, she is also known for her outspokenness

According to the police, the minor boy had recorded the video while hiding in the changing room and had shared it on social media. The video was widely circulated, causing distress to Patil and her family. The police have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the illegal recording and sharing of such videos.

This incident highlights the need for stricter laws and regulations to prevent the violation of an individual's privacy. In recent years, there has been an increase in such incidents.

The police have urged the public to be vigilant while attending public events and to report any suspicious activity immediately. They have also requested people to refrain from sharing such videos on social media and to respect an individual's privacy.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vilas Sonde, "On a technical analysis basis, we arrested one person and detained a minor boy. We are investigating the case."

