Viral Video: Lavani performer Gautami Patil dances to popular Marathi song ‘Chandra’ in front of a 'bull'

Gautami Patil, a popular artiste who performs the Marathi folk dance Lavani at various events and stages, has gone viral on social media. In a video that surfaced online, Patil was seen dancing in front of a bull. She threw a performance on one of the well-known beats ‘Chandra’.
The dance performance was held at the Mulshi area in Pune, Maharashtra and the bull has been identified as 'Bavreya', the pride of the village.
The event was reportedly a part of marriage rituals (tila) organised by Sushil Hagwane Yuva Mancha. It is believed that traditionally the ritual sees a procession with a bullock cart, but this event saw a twist. The bull was tied to the venue as a symbol of the bullock cart and the dance moves by Patil were witnessed.
