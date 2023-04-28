Viral Video: Lavani performer Gautami Patil dances to popular Marathi song ‘Chandra’ in front of a 'bull' | Twitter

Gautami Patil, a popular artiste who performs the Marathi folk dance Lavani at various events and stages, has gone viral on social media. In a video that surfaced online, Patil was seen dancing in front of a bull. She threw a performance on one of the well-known beats ‘Chandra’.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dance performance was held at the Mulshi area in Pune, Maharashtra and the bull has been identified as 'Bavreya', the pride of the village.

The event was reportedly a part of marriage rituals (tila) organised by Sushil Hagwane Yuva Mancha. It is believed that traditionally the ritual sees a procession with a bullock cart, but this event saw a twist. The bull was tied to the venue as a symbol of the bullock cart and the dance moves by Patil were witnessed.