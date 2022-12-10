Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area | Twitter

It's the wedding season as videos from the occasion are going viral too often. In a quirky video that's caught the attention off internet users, we can see a bull taking a stroll into the food corner at a wedding venue.

Does a bull get attracted to the shades of red? A wedding venue themed in bright orange and pink colours was seen inviting a bull inside wherein the animal walked into the dining area. While some staff from the catering services tried to control the bull and assist its exit, some took to shoot the incident on their camera and eventually let it go viral on social media.

"Uninvited guest," read the video caption as it was tweeted, a few days ago. The short clip has attracted hundreds of views on the microblogging platform and made viewers have a burst of laughter.

Watch video