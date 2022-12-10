e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area

Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area

Does a bull get attracted to the shades of red? A wedding venue themed in bright orange and pink colours was seen inviting a bull inside. The video has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area | Twitter
Follow us on

It's the wedding season as videos from the occasion are going viral too often. In a quirky video that's caught the attention off internet users, we can see a bull taking a stroll into the food corner at a wedding venue.

Does a bull get attracted to the shades of red? A wedding venue themed in bright orange and pink colours was seen inviting a bull inside wherein the animal walked into the dining area. While some staff from the catering services tried to control the bull and assist its exit, some took to shoot the incident on their camera and eventually let it go viral on social media.

"Uninvited guest," read the video caption as it was tweeted, a few days ago. The short clip has attracted hundreds of views on the microblogging platform and made viewers have a burst of laughter.

Watch video

Read Also
Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch
article-image
Read Also
Doctor's stock market-themed wedding card goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Why is everyone getting married in December?' YouTuber duo Abhi and Niyu's relatable question goes...

'Why is everyone getting married in December?' YouTuber duo Abhi and Niyu's relatable question goes...

Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area

Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area

Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch

Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch

#PhysicsWallah trends on Twitter as Amazon releases Physics Wallah trailer; netizens react

#PhysicsWallah trends on Twitter as Amazon releases Physics Wallah trailer; netizens react

Pakistan: Is 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame Ayesha selling her viral dress? Here's what the internet...

Pakistan: Is 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame Ayesha selling her viral dress? Here's what the internet...