Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch | Twitter

A video of an elephant family crossing a forest road is being shared on the internet. Reportedly, the visual comes from Maharashtra. The Twitter video shows the lead elephant clearing the path for the fellow family members who follow the jumbo on the walk. While doing so, the elephant kicks and drags a bike which was obstructing the route. The incident was captured on camera and is now viral on social media.

Watch video

In the background, we can hear people screaming while witnessing the incident. However, it can be seen that no human was seated on the bike, thus escaping any mishap. The video shows the parked bike being crushed into pieces after being thrown into the bushes, making way for the jumbo family to walk without hurdles.

Since being shared on Twitter, a few days ago, it has attracted hundreds of views. People also took to retweet and share the footage with other netizens on microblogging platform.