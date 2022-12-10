e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMaharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch

Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch

A video showing an elephant dragging a bike which was obstructing its path has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch | Twitter
Follow us on

A video of an elephant family crossing a forest road is being shared on the internet. Reportedly, the visual comes from Maharashtra. The Twitter video shows the lead elephant clearing the path for the fellow family members who follow the jumbo on the walk. While doing so, the elephant kicks and drags a bike which was obstructing the route. The incident was captured on camera and is now viral on social media.

Watch video

In the background, we can hear people screaming while witnessing the incident. However, it can be seen that no human was seated on the bike, thus escaping any mishap. The video shows the parked bike being crushed into pieces after being thrown into the bushes, making way for the jumbo family to walk without hurdles.

Since being shared on Twitter, a few days ago, it has attracted hundreds of views. People also took to retweet and share the footage with other netizens on microblogging platform.

Read Also
WATCH: Devotee gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Why is everyone getting married in December?' YouTuber duo Abhi & Niyu's relatable question goes...

'Why is everyone getting married in December?' YouTuber duo Abhi & Niyu's relatable question goes...

Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area

Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, takes a stroll into dining area

Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch

Maharashtra: Elephant kicks bike, crushes it into the bushes in viral video; watch

#PhysicsWallah trends on Twitter as Amazon releases Physics Wallah trailer; netizens react

#PhysicsWallah trends on Twitter as Amazon releases Physics Wallah trailer; netizens react

Pakistan: Is 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame Ayesha selling her viral dress? Here's what the internet...

Pakistan: Is 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame Ayesha selling her viral dress? Here's what the internet...