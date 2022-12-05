WATCH: Devotee gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple, video goes viral

WATCH: Devotee gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple | Twitter

Ritual gone wrong? A video shared on Twitter showed a man being stuck under an elephant statue installed at a temple in Gujarat. It can be learned that the devotee was involved in a ritual when he suddenly got locked into the divine structure and began trying to get out of it.

The video of the man trying his best to make the way out has gone viral on social media. Seconds into the footage, we can see the temple priest (pandit) helping the man to come out of the structure. He also receives suggestions from other visitors to the temple.

Watch video:

India, a portrait in one video. pic.twitter.com/1r3BFlRyX7 — churumuri (@churumuri) December 5, 2022

However, the video leaves viewers in all suspense and no conclusion - until the end, it isn't clear whether the man managed to get relieved or not.

Reportedly, the religious place in the Indian state sees people praying to the Lord while they try to slide from beneath the elephant idol.

Earlier in 2019, a woman was stuck while performing the ritual. In the then-viral video, we could see the woman crawling under the structure while fellow devotees in the temple tried pulling her out. What happened to the end? Did she manage to come out of the elephant statue? Yes, the video ends on a positive note.

Check video