e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn camera: Boy triggers elephant by hitting jumbo with stick, forest officials call the animal cruelty act as 'madness'

On camera: Boy triggers elephant by hitting jumbo with stick, forest officials call the animal cruelty act as 'madness'

In a viral video, we can see a boy mercilessly hitting an elephant and then running away on seeing that the animal got triggered

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
On camera: Boy triggers elephant by hitting jumbo with stick, forest officials call the animal cruelty act as 'madness' | Twitter
Follow us on

A video of animal cruelty has surfaced on the internet, and it shows a boy running away after hurting an elephant. The footage was shared by a couple of forest officers on Twitter as they slammed the insensitive act as "Madness."

The now-viral video opens to show a boy mercilessly hitting an elephant and then running away on seeing that the animal got triggered. Despite being a mere four-second clip, it has upset and angered netizens.

Watch video

Read Also
WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral
article-image

The video was originally uploaded by a Twitter user named Kaushik Barua who suggested that the incident took place in Golaghat, Assam. Also, in yet another video by Barua, we could see the mischievous boy's friend crying aloud on the ground. However, there was no clue about the condition of the boy who triggered the jumbo.

Read Also
Pet cat seated beside a window is lost in thought; watch viral video
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its...

Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its...

On camera: Boy triggers elephant by hitting jumbo with stick, forest officials call the animal...

On camera: Boy triggers elephant by hitting jumbo with stick, forest officials call the animal...

ENG vs SEN: Not 'One Love', Harry Kane's armband during the recent FIFA match in Qatar had THIS...

ENG vs SEN: Not 'One Love', Harry Kane's armband during the recent FIFA match in Qatar had THIS...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, netizens trigger debate over their favourite films

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, netizens trigger debate over their favourite films

WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral

WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral