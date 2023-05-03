Pune Shocker: Man strips, burns wife's private parts before raping her on suspicion of infidelity

In a heinous crime against women, a 40-year-old man from Pune tied his wife’s hands and feet and brutally assaulted her, the Kondhwa police informed.

The man, suspecting his wife of infidelity, burned her private parts with a heater before raping her. He then inserted an oil bottle into her genitals and even urinated on her face.

Man under arrest



The incident, which took place on April 30 from 1 pm to midnight, has shocked the entire city. The Kondhwa police have arrested the culprit and the victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Assualt in front of the children



According to the police, the couple has four children and the man got suspicious after he saw their daughter’s mobile phone in the victim’s hand. He dragged her to the bedroom to check if she was talking to someone on the phone. Their children were crying but he stripped her and tied her limbs. He switched on the heater and caused burns to her private parts. Then he raped her and even abused and beat her up. Hearing her cries, their children started crying loudly.



The victim was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.