Pune: Prostitution racket uncovered in five-star hotel, four women rescued | Representative Image

The Social Security Cell of Pune's Crime Branch has successfully busted a prostitution racket operating in a well-known five-star hotel near Pune station, rescuing four women.

The racket relied on online bookings made at prominent hotels in the area, with the accused allegedly using photos of women to entice customers.

After receiving confidential information about the illegal activities, the police took swift action and sent undercover customers to bust the racket on May 1. Three suspects, identified as Ravindra Kumar Yadav, Anand Kumar Yadav, and Abhishek Beniwal, were detained and items worth Rs 43,000, including mobile phones, condoms, and cash, were seized. An FIR has been filed against them at Bundagarden Police Station.

4 woman rescued and 3 agents held

The operation resulted in the arrest of three agents and the rescue of four young women from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal who were brought there for prostitution. The agents had been communicating with customers through social media, and the women were taken to a shelter home as per the court's order.

Two rooms in the hotel had been reserved for prostitution, and the police conducted a raid based on a tip-off from one of their customers.

Another Operation

The police also raided another location in Yerwada, arresting two more agents and two women involved in prostitution. The operation dealt a significant blow to the prostitution racket operating in the area, and the police have pledged to take strict action against such illegal activities in the future.