 Pune: District Collector falls victim to cybercrime on Facebook; cyber police probe on
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Pune District Collector, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh | Facebook

The Pune District Collector, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, has become a victim of cybercrime after his photo was used to create a fake Facebook account under the name "Mahi Verma." 

Dr Deshmukh has filed a complaint with the cyber police regarding the incident, which caused confusion among his followers when friend requests were sent from the fake account. 

Cyber police probe on

The rising number of online fraud cases in the state, particularly on social media platforms, is a growing concern. Cybercriminals frequently create fake Facebook accounts to scam people, and the use of a district collector's photo has caused a lot of chaos, leading to the filing of a police complaint. In light of the incident, the Pune District Collector's office has advised people to be cautious while engaging in conversations on social media platforms and accepting friend requests. 

They have also urged people to verify the authenticity of the account before sharing any personal information or responding to any requests. 

The cyber police are investigating the matter, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. 

