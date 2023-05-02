Faux-Police Romance: Delivery boy poses as cop to impress girlfriend, caught by Pune Police

Looking to impress his girlfriend and friend, a 30-year-old delivery boy named Yashwant Dhuri from Kalewadi took on an ambitious plan - posing as a police officer.

Dressed in a police uniform and stationed on the Ram River Bridge on Nagaras Road in Pune, he thought he had it all under control. However, as luck would have it, the real police patrolling the area became suspicious of his behaviour and inquired about his identity.

Read Also Pune Covid Scam: 1 from hospital management services firm held

Lie exposed after police checked his identity

Dhuri confidently claimed that he was from the Aundh police chowki, but his lie was quickly exposed when they checked his identity. The police discovered that he was an imposter, dressed in a uniform and chappals.

The police immediately took him into custody and brought him to the Chaturshrungi police station for further investigation. Police Havaldar Shrikant Waghwale filed a complaint against Dhuri for impersonating a police officer. It was revealed that he had pretended to be a police officer solely to impress his girlfriend and friend.