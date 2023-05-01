 Pune: Shopkeeper, towing van worker engage in physical altercation caught on CCTV
Pune: Shopkeeper, towing van worker engage in physical altercation caught on CCTV

The incident was recorded on CCTV, and reports suggest that the owner of a footwear shop, Ramesh Barai, had parked his bike in front of his store due to a petrol leakage when the towing van arrived.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Shopkeeper, towing van worker engage in physical altercation caught on CCTV | Screengrab

A dispute between a shop owner and a contract worker assigned to a towing van by the traffic department turned violent in Hadapsar, Pune.

article-image

Altercation after worker from van attempted to tow Barai's bike

The worker from the van attempted to take Barai's bike, leading to a heated argument and a physical altercation, witnessed by a female police officer present in the towing van.

The incident has sparked concerns about the behaviour of towing van workers and their handling of public property. Barai is demanding action against the towing van workers, and an investigation is underway.

The incident has gone viral on social media, and the traffic department is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

article-image
