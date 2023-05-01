 Pune, cultural capital of the state, celebrates Maharashtra Day with fervour (PHOTOS)
Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas, commemorates the linguistic division of the "Bombay" state into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Monday, May 01, 2023
Pune, cultural capital of the state, celebrates Maharashtra Day with fervour (PHOTOS)

Pune's Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday presided over the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of Maharashtra's statehood.

Patil hoisted the flag at the police headquarters in Shivajinagar and paid tribute to the courageous individuals who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the state. He also extended his greetings to the people of state on Maharashtra Day.

Distinguished officers were honoured with medals during the ceremony for their exemplary service in various departments throughout the district.

New facilities launched for Pune Rural Police

As part of a plan to empower the Pune Rural Police, a tennis court, along with 18 two-wheelers and 6 four-wheelers, has been made available by the district administration. These resources were released in the presence of senior officials from the police department and district officials. The Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Ankit Goyal, and Special Inspector General of Police of Kolhapur Zone, Sachin Phulari, were among the dignitaries present at the event.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Commissioner and Administrator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Vikram Kumar, hoisted the national flag at the main PMC building on the same day. Additional commissioners Dr Kunal Khemnar, Ravi Binwade, Vikas Dhakne, other officials, and Pune Fire Brigade members were present at the occasion. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the Indian national flag was also hoisted by Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

CM and PM wish people of Maharashtra

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra offered floral tributes earlier that morning to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the state.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the state, praising its great culture and hardworking people who have contributed to national progress across various sectors. He tweeted, "Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come."

Samyukta Maharashtra movement

The Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which ultimately led to the creation of Maharashtra, lasted for almost five years. The memorial in south Mumbai was erected in memory of 106 martyrs of the movement, who were killed after then Bombay Presidency chief minister Morarji Desai ordered police to fire on the protesters.

