Pune: PMPML’s AC Tourism buses to start from May 1

Pune residents, get ready to explore the city's religious and tourist destinations in a comfortable and air-conditioned ride with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd's (PMPML) new Tourism Bus Service. Starting from May 1, these 7 buses will operate every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays.
Discount Offer
To make the deal even more exciting, PMPML is offering a 100% discount on the purchase of 5 tickets for a group of 33 people. You can book your tickets at any of the eight designated locations, including Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Station, Swargate, Katraj, Hadapsar Railway Station, Bhosari Bus Stand, Nigdi, and Manpa Bhawan of Transport Corporation.
If you book your tickets on the day of travel, you can avail yourself of transportation from your residence to the place of departure and back in the evening on the same ticket. A knowledgeable guide will accompany you on the bus, providing information about the different destinations and ensuring that you have a memorable trip.
So, whether you want to visit the famous temples, historical landmarks or scenic spots around Pune, the PMPML Tourism Bus Service has got you covered.
The fares for the new air-conditioned Tourism Bus Service may fall in a different price range, typically between Rs. 700 to Rs. 1000, depending on the distance covered and tourist locations it will cover.