 WATCH: Car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to heavy traffic snarls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to heavy traffic snarls

WATCH: Car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to heavy traffic snarls

The incident has caused inconvenience to commuters, travelling on the highway, which was already witnessing major snarls over the past two days due to the tourist rush, given the long weekend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to heavy traffic snarls | Twitter/@SudiptoBasu10

A car reportedly caught fire on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Sunday leading to major traffic snarls on the highway. A major traffic jam was witnessed on the Mumbai Pune Expressway from the Khalapur toll plaza to Khandala.

According to media reports, the queues of vehicles are as long as 10 kms.

The incident has caused inconvenience to commuters, travelling on the highway, which was already witnessing major snarls over the past two days due to the tourist rush, given the long weekend.

On Saturday, traffic movement between Mumbai and Lonavala was the worst affected with long queues of vehicles extending up to 10 kilometres being witnessed at the ghat section of the expressway and at Lonavala as well.

Major accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A major accident was reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday after a truck rammed into 11 vehicles, mostly cars, which led to a pileup on the expressway.

The incident took place at around 12:55 pm near Khopoli exit in Raigad district, around 75 kilometers from Mumbai said police.

According to officials, a truck proceeding from Pune to Mumbai veered out of control, possibly due to brake failure, and rammed into 11 vehicles, while road surfacing work was going on near the Khopoli exit.

Read Also
Major accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as at least 11 vehicles collide, 6 injured; horrifying...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake telephone exchange busted in Thane's Bhiwandi; one accused jumps off building to avoid arrest

Fake telephone exchange busted in Thane's Bhiwandi; one accused jumps off building to avoid arrest

WATCH: Car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to heavy traffic snarls

WATCH: Car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to heavy traffic snarls

Chrisann Pereira Case: Man who supplied drugs to bakery owner Anthony Paul arrested in Mumbai

Chrisann Pereira Case: Man who supplied drugs to bakery owner Anthony Paul arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai Weather: Light rains in city for second consecutive day; AQI satisfactory at 61

Mumbai Weather: Light rains in city for second consecutive day; AQI satisfactory at 61

Bhiwandi building collapse: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets injured in hospital, announces ₹5...

Bhiwandi building collapse: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets injured in hospital, announces ₹5...