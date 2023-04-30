WATCH: Car catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to heavy traffic snarls | Twitter/@SudiptoBasu10

A car reportedly caught fire on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Sunday leading to major traffic snarls on the highway. A major traffic jam was witnessed on the Mumbai Pune Expressway from the Khalapur toll plaza to Khandala.

According to media reports, the queues of vehicles are as long as 10 kms.

The incident has caused inconvenience to commuters, travelling on the highway, which was already witnessing major snarls over the past two days due to the tourist rush, given the long weekend.

On Saturday, traffic movement between Mumbai and Lonavala was the worst affected with long queues of vehicles extending up to 10 kilometres being witnessed at the ghat section of the expressway and at Lonavala as well.

Horrible traffic jam! Mumbai to Pune expressway is fully jammed right from Khalapur food mall for the entire 20-30km through the ghats, almost till Lonavala. Never seen it so bad! If you’re heading towards Pune, do yourself a favour and turn back. pic.twitter.com/caCsVovNbv — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) April 30, 2023

Major accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A major accident was reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday after a truck rammed into 11 vehicles, mostly cars, which led to a pileup on the expressway.

The incident took place at around 12:55 pm near Khopoli exit in Raigad district, around 75 kilometers from Mumbai said police.

According to officials, a truck proceeding from Pune to Mumbai veered out of control, possibly due to brake failure, and rammed into 11 vehicles, while road surfacing work was going on near the Khopoli exit.