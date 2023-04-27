 Major pile-up on Mumbai Pune Expressway, 7 to 8 vehicles involved in collision; visuals surface
Major pile-up on Mumbai Pune Expressway, 7 to 8 vehicles involved in collision; visuals surface

The accident took place near the Khopoli exit and several people are reported injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Major vehicle pile-up on Mumbai Pune Expressway, 7 to 8 vehicles involved in collision | Twitter/@Diwakar_singh31

A huge accident involving seven to eight vehicles has taken place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

As per media reports, seven to eight different vehicles collided with each other on the Mumbai Pune Expressway leading to a pile-up.

Accident took place near the Khopoli exit

The accident took place near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway and several people are reported injured.

Traffic heading towards Mumbai has come to a halt as a result of this mishap.

The exact cause behind the accident is not yet known.

