Major pile-up on Mumbai Pune Expressway, 7 to 8 vehicles involved in collision; visuals surface

Major vehicle pile-up on Mumbai Pune Expressway, 7 to 8 vehicles involved in collision | Twitter/@Diwakar_singh31

A huge accident involving seven to eight vehicles has taken place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

As per media reports, seven to eight different vehicles collided with each other on the Mumbai Pune Expressway leading to a pile-up.

Accident took place near the Khopoli exit

The accident took place near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway and several people are reported injured.

Traffic heading towards Mumbai has come to a halt as a result of this mishap.

The exact cause behind the accident is not yet known.

Read Also 4 dead as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway