Major pile-up on Mumbai Pune Expressway, 7 to 8 vehicles involved in collision; visuals surface

A huge accident involving seven to eight vehicles has taken place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
As per media reports, seven to eight different vehicles collided with each other on the Mumbai Pune Expressway leading to a pile-up.
Accident took place near the Khopoli exit
The accident took place near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway and several people are reported injured.
Traffic heading towards Mumbai has come to a halt as a result of this mishap.
The exact cause behind the accident is not yet known.
