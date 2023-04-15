Maharashtra: At least 7 dead after private bus falls into gorge on Old Mumbai-Pune Highway; visuals of rescue operations surface |

A private bus carrying 40 to 45 passengers fell into a gorge near Shingroba temple in Borghat on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway at around 4 am. The bus was traveling from Pune to Mumbai when the driver lost control and the accident took place.

Fatalities and injuries reported

According to a report in ABP Maza, seven to eight people have died, and 20 to 25 passengers have been injured, stated the police. The injured have been taken to Khopoli Municipal Hospital for treatment. However, it is feared that 15 to 20 passengers are still stuck in the valley.

Accident on Old Mumbai-Pune Highway near borghat pic.twitter.com/A03i6DC1Kp — Pravin Wadnere (@pravinwadnere) April 15, 2023

Relief efforts underway

The authorities are working on a war footing to evacuate the trapped passengers. So far, 25 injured passengers have been rescued. The IRB team and hikers group have reached the spot to help with the relief efforts. Doctors from private hospitals have also been called in for assistance.

Passengers belonged to Goregaon Bajiprabhu Instrumental Group

The passengers in the private bus belonged to the Goregaon Bajiprabhu Instrumental Group (Cymbal Squad) from Mumbai. The group had completed a program in Pune and was returning to Goregaon when the accident took place.

Bus falls into a 40 to 50 feet deep gorge

The bus reportedly fell into a 40 to 50 feet deep gorge, leading to fatalities and injuries. The incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of driving on hilly roads and the importance of caution and safety measures.

The private bus accident on the Old Pune-Mumbai highway has led to the loss of several lives and injuries to many passengers. Relief efforts are underway to evacuate the remaining passengers and provide medical assistance to the injured. The incident highlights the need for strict adherence to safety protocols while driving on hilly roads.