Pune: At least 5 injured in bus accident on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Bavdhan

Pune: 7 injured in bus accident on Mumbai-Bengaluru route near Bavdhan | ANI

At least five persons were injured during an accident involving a Bengaluru-bound private bus from Mumbai, according to officials from Pune's Fire department.

According to officials, the bus met with an accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Bavdhan in Pune.

"The injured people were admitted to a hospital," said an official.

Pune Fire Brigade officers and police personnel were at the spot at the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.

Bus accident in Pulwama

Earlier, on Saturday, several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in the Gori Pora area in J&K's Pulwama district.

Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers from Bihar said, "After Awantipura, the driver increased the speed of the bus and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident. The driver ran away from the accident spot."

"Around 50-52 people were inside the bus at the time of the accident. Of them, 3-4 persons are critical and several more sustained injuries," he added.

Meanwhile, all of the injured were sent to the Pampore district hospital.

KSRTC bus rolls down slope in Idukki

On March 5, at least five persons were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rolled down a slope in the Idukki district, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the Idukki district, near Neriyamangalam. According to reports, the injured were sent to a hospital in Neriyamangalam, Kerala.

As per reports, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram and bound for Munnar rolled down a hill in Villanchira village.

(With ANI inputs)