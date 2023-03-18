1 injured as car rams into divider on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 2nd mishap in two days | PTI

Another horrific accident has taken place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

As per reports from ABP Majha, a car rammed into a divider on the expressway on Saturday. The divider penetrated the car, however there was no casualty in the accident

The mishap took place on Saturday (March 18) at around 7:30 am near Somatane Phata in Pune.

One passenger was seriously injured, and has been admitted to the hospital.

The driver and two female passengers were among the three people riding in the car.

3 killed as speeding car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Earlier on Friday, three people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning.

Police said that the incident happened at around 7.30 am near the Urse toll plaza on the busy carriageway.

The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot," said a police official from Shirgaon police station.

Among the victims are the vehicle driver and two others and the accident occurred on one of the busiest spots on the Expressway.

After the accident, there was a traffic jam on the affected Mumbai-Pune arm of the highway which was cleared soon by the local police, highway patrol and volunteer groups.

Though the exact causes of the crash are not clear, police suspect that the driver probably may have lost control or was dozing at the wheel