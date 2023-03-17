3 killed as 'speeding' car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three killed as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Twitter/@ShyamasundarPal

Three people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning, an official said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 am near the Urse toll plaza on the busy carriageway.

"The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot," said a police official from Shirgaon police station.

He added that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck.

(with PTI inputs)

