 3 killed as 'speeding' car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 am near the Urse toll plaza on the busy carriageway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Three killed as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Twitter/@ShyamasundarPal

Three people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning, an official said.

"The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot," said a police official from Shirgaon police station.

He added that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck.

(with PTI inputs)

article-image

