Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Mum-Pune Expressway to be linked in next 3 years

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link |

Mumbai: With the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) shaping up for completion, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the process to connect this link with the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

The development authority has called for construction quotations from civil contractors to build an elevated corridor from JNPT Exit at Panvel’s Kon village to Chirle Interchange off Ulwe, a distance of 7.35 km. In other words, the link will augment the road connectivity between National Highway 348 and National Highway 48.

Project documents 30 months to construct the link

An estimated Rs 997.96 crore will be spent on the civil part of the project to have seamless connectivity between South Mumbai and Lonavala as well as Pune and beyond. The project documents show that it will take 30 months to construct the link, but the actual time may take even more given land acquisition and certain rehabilitation involved during the course of construction. Around 4.74 hectares of land will be required to be acquired to erect this elevated corridor.

Depending upon the delay in implementing the project and the quotations received from the contractors, the actual cost of the project will differ from MMRDA’s estimated cost. It is estimated that overall Rs1,352 crore will be spent on the project.

A certain section of the alignment also runs parallel to the existing roads connecting the two landmark road links and will have six lanes, that is, three lanes in each direction of the carriageway. The existing NH 48 will be widened between Palaspe Phata to Mumbai Pune Expressway.

Unlike other projects wherein the contractor appointed is liable to maintain the structure or road for three to five years, in this particular project, the lowest bidder will be responsible for the upkeep for 10 years. Once ready after over three years, the link will ensure lesser travel time between South Mumbai and Lonavala or Pune. It will result in saving a minimum of over an hour of travel time and fuel. Currently, motorists have to navigate via Vashi Toll Naka to hit the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

About the development on MTHL project

The MMRDA is in the advanced stages to complete the 21.8 km long MTHL project and is scheduled for completion by November this year. The civil work on the project is about 93% through. The MTHL will connect Sewri with Navi Mumbai near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Moreover, MTHL is being integrated with the Eastern Freeway for seamless and signal-free connectivity.

