Mumbai: First composite steel girder span installed in Sewree as part of MTHL package 1

MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority marked another milestone by installing its first composite steel girder span as part of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link’s (MTHL) Package 1.

The 40mt span, weighing about 130 metric tonne, will connect with the Eastern Freeway at two levels. The 10.38km Package 1 is broadly divided into three zones – 5.755km Marine zone, 4.130km Intertidal zone and the Land zone (Sewree Interchange).

In the land zone, there are eight ramps that connect the MTHL main bridge with Eastern Freeway (four ramps), the proposed Sewree Worli elevated bridge (two ramps) and MbPT Road below Eastern Freeway (two ramps).

MTHL is a six-lane road bridge between Sewree in Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. When completed, it will be the longest sea bridge in India.

MTHL is divided into three construction packages – Package 1 comprises a 10.38km bridge section across Mumbai Bay and Sewree Interchange. The total bridge is of about 22km and comprises 16.5km sea bridge and 5.5km of viaducts on land on both ends of the bridge.

