Mumbai: Installation of crash barriers begin on MTHL

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commenced the installation of vehicle crash barriers on the 22-km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which is expected to be ready by November 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Crash barrier | Photo: Representative Image
Along with safety, barriers are designed in such a way that commuters can enjoy the view of the sea as well as that of flamingos. We have achieved the 12% work of total length of the casting in a month. -MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas

Standing 1,550 mm tall, these barriers are hybrid structures, with the 900 mm base section composed of concrete while the 650 mm above portion is metallic. The barriers have been made as per the International Standard EN 1317 which defines common testing and certification procedures for road restraint systems. They have also undergone physical crash tests in accordance with the global safety standards.

“Along with safety, barriers are designed in such a way that commuters can enjoy the view of the sea as well as that of flamingos. We have achieved the 12% work of total length of the casting in a month,” said MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas.

Originally, the MMRDA had decided to construct 5 ft walls on either side of the MTHL. But the idea was scrapped as the walls would have obscured the sea view for motorists besides having a tunnel effect while driving.

The foundation stone of the futuristic project was laid in December 2016. Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the MTHL's initial cost was estimated at Rs4,500 crore which has now ballooned to Rs17,800 crore.

