 4 dead as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
4 dead as car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | FPJ

Four people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday evening, an official said.

As per the PTI, the accident took place near the Urse toll plaza when the car was going from Mumbai to Pune.

Car hit the loaded stationary truck

"Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died," Shirgaon-Parandwadi police station assistant inspector Vanita Dhumal said.

The impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck.

Second such accident

This is the second such accident that happened in the same area. On March 17, three people were killed after a car rammed into a stationary truck. 

While another car had rammed into a divider on the expressway on March 18 near Somatane Phata in Pune. The divider penetrated the car, however, there was no casualty in the accident. 

